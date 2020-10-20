The China box office has surpassed North America's as the biggest in the world this year with $2 billion

Beijing Enlight Pictures ‘Legend of Deification’

The China box office this year has earned $US1.99 billion, surpassing North America’s $US1.94 billion.

The China box office has been boosted by local blockbusters like “My People, My Homeland” and the animated “Legend of Deification,” which both earned more than $US150 million in one weekend earlier this month.

Theatres in the US are struggling amid the pandemic as movie studios delay movies or move them to streaming or digital-rental platforms.

The Regal and Cineworld movie chains recently closed all theatres in the US and UK.

The North America box office is no longer the world’s champion.

US releases in China haven’t fared as well. Disney’s live-action “Mulan” remake was supposed to be a major hit in China, but has flopped with just $US40 million since opening in September. Warner Bros. “Tenet” has earned $US64 million in the region (but $US334 million globally).

This past weekend’s China box office was down 32% from the same period last year, but the recovery is impressive considering all 70,000 of the region’s movie theatres were shut down for six months this year.

US theatres were closed from March to August, but its post-reopening box office has come nowhere near the kind of numbers China is experiencing right now.

The major chains Regal and Cineworld recently closed all theatres in the US and US again. Movie studios have either delayed most releases until next year or opted to release movies to streaming or digital-rental platforms.

