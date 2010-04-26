Crappy Fake iPads Available In China

The iPad has hit another key milestone. Chinese bootleggers are making crappy knock-offs.



Less than a month after Apple began selling iPads, bootlegged tablets are available in China, Reuters reports.

The bootleg iPads are more square than a real iPad. They cost $410, run on Windows Operating System and have three USB ports. They’re also thicker and heavier.

Seems like Apple should be able to work out its production issues and get iPads into China before these bootlegs become closer to real thing, and more popular.

BONUS: The Wackiest Chinese Knock-Offs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.