14 Photos Of The Excruciating Training They Put Chinese Bodyguards Through

A Reuters report on a Chinese soldier-turned-businessman depicts an emerging market of privately-owned security companies serving the country’s elite.

Chen Yongqing, who runs China’s first training academy of former soldiers and others as bodyguards, estimates that his company’s annual revenues will reach 100 million yuan ($16.5 million) within the next five years. He charges 500,000 yuan ($82,400) a year for each personal protector.

Training at Chen’s company, Tianjiao, is no joke. The 28 days of training in reconnaissance, anti-terrorism training, martial arts, and business etiquette involve some extreme situations. (Afterwards, the best trainee is offered a chance to attend further study at the International Security Academy in Israel.)

These photos will give you an idea of the intensity:

Reuters A trainee reacts as he is drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing December 1, 2013.

Reuters A female trainee lies on the ground after being drenched with water during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing December 1, 2013.

Reuters Instructors kick a trainee because he wants to give up during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing December 1, 2013.

Reuters Blood drips from a student’s nose as he takes part in a long-distance run during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing December 1, 2013.

Reuters A female student opens her cufflinks with her teeth, after crawling through mud at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing December 12, 2013.

Reuters Students carry a female trainee who has fallen into a stupor during high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing December 1, 2013.

Reuters Students hold each other for warmth as they sleep during a break in between high intensity training at Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant camp on the outskirts of Beijing December 1, 2013.

According to The New York Times, training academies like Chen’s also provide security to “guard overseas facilities, manage locally hired security staff and deploy personnel to protect ships from pirates.”

Reuters Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing December 14, 2013.

With over 20,000 Chinese companies operating overseas, many of them located in conflict-ridden areas (such as various parts of Africa), the demand for greater and more advanced security is skyrocketing.

Reuters Trainees point replica pistols as they take part in a training session at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing.

Such private bodyguard training academies were illegal in China until 2010. Now that the ban has lifted, security companies are cropping up all over the place as entrepreneurs like Chen capitalise on the vast numbers of retired military personnel looking for higher wages.

Reuters Trainees practice helping their employer escape into a car at a shooting training field managed by the military during the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing December 14, 2013.

The company currently employs about 250 full-time bodyguards in China.

Reuters Students holding replica 95 semi-automatic rifles practice protecting their employers at a shooting training field managed by the military during Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training on the outskirts of Beijing December 14, 2013.

Female bodyguards are in especially high demand — and get much higher salaries — because they are less visible than their male counterparts and can assume roles such as secretary or nanny, The Daily Mail reports.

Reuters A student aims a replica 95 semi-automatic rifle during training at the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant training camp on the outskirts of Beijing December 11, 2013.

Reuters notes that while Chinese citizens are not often targeted by kidnappers for ransom like Venezuela’s elite are, the guards serve to bolster the safety and sense of importance among China’s rich and famous.

Reuters Student Ding Kun stands guard in a villa during field training for Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant on the outskirts of Beijing December 12, 2013.

Reuters reports that Zhang, a man whose friend was kidnapped and killed, now employs 18 bodyguards hired from Tianjiao.

Reuters Bodyguards Han and Wang, who were hired from Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant, watch their employer Zhang and his wife play with their three-year-old son as they guard the family on the outskirts of Beijing December 14, 2013.

