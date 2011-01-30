China Blocks "Egypt" On Sina Weibo, Its Twitter Clone

Photo: www.flickr.com

Looks like it’s not just Middle Eastern dictators who are getting sweaty at the sight of the protests in Egypt. CBS News says China has blocked the word “Egypt” from Sina Weibo, the biggest Twitter clone in China.Obviously, any kind of civil unrest or reports of civil is very sensitive in China and the Communist Party does everything to censor that. Response to the Egypt protests in the Chinese media has been very muted.



Business as usual in China…

