CHINA BLOCKS BLOOMBERG.COM For Reporting How Much Next President Xi Jinping Is Worth

China has blocked access to Bloomberg’s website after the site reported on the assets of Xi Jinping and his relatives. Bloomberg reported that Xi’s extended family is worth $376 million, but no assets were traced to Xi, his wife, or his daughter.



The government is obviously very sensitive to this type of news in a year of leadership transition:

“The government has always been very careful in, on the one hand, emphasising how they want to contain corruption but yet also worrying about how reports of this nature might galvanize public opinion against the Communist Party,” said Dali Yang, a political scientist at University of Chicago centre in Beijing.

Bloomberg was sure to mention that there was no record of any wrongdoing, but the site remains blocked in mainland China.

The Sydney Morning Herald is reporting that his siblings’ fortune may be well over $1 billion.

