China just finished construction on the longest bridge of its east-west high-speed railway network. Once completed, the network will connect all of China’s major cities and provinces, extending more than 31,000 miles by 2020.

Produced by Christine Nguyen.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.