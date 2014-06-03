A Guy In China Built A Remarkably Accurate Copy Of The Batmobile [PHOTOS]

Benjamin Zhang

A Shanghai police officer recently stumbled on an unusual sight — a full-sized replica of Batman’s Tumbler Batmobile from “The Dark Knight Rises,” according to GB Times. The replica Tumbler was built by a 26 year-old prop maker named Li Weilei, who has managed to turn his love for the caped crusader into a booming business.

In addition to the Tumbler spotted by the police officer, Li claims to have constructed more than a dozen replica Batmobiles, according to Shanghaiist.

China Batmobile 1REUTERS/Carlos Barria

The Tumbler, which cost Li and four of his friends roughly 70,000 yuan ($11,000) and took two months to build, is constructed out of 10 tons of scrap metal.

China BatmobileREUTERS/Carlos Barria

The completed replica is only for static display and does not have an engine or functional steering. However, the model’s spartan interior does have a driver’s seat and steering wheel.

China Batmobile 2REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Demand for the display Tumbler is high. Local business owners are lining up to rent the rolling publicity stunt for $US1,600 per day. According to an interview with Sina, the owner claims that the Tumbler is generating about $US10,000 to $US11,000 a month in revenue.

More importantly, Batman fans can buy a replica Tumbler of their own for around 100,000 yuan ($16,000).

China Batmobile 3REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China Batmobile 4REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China Batmobile 5REUTERS/Carlos Barria
China Batmobile 6REUTERS/Carlos Barria

For reference, here is the actual Tumbler arriving at the European premiere of “The Dark Knight.” Can you tell the difference?

Batmobile TumblerREUTERS/ Toby Melville

