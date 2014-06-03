A Guy In China Built A Remarkably Accurate Copy Of The Batmobile [PHOTOS]

A Shanghai police officer recently stumbled on an unusual sight — a full-sized replica of Batman’s Tumbler Batmobile from “The Dark Knight Rises,” according to GB Times. The replica Tumbler was built by a 26 year-old prop maker named Li Weilei, who has managed to turn his love for the caped crusader into a booming business.

In addition to the Tumbler spotted by the police officer, Li claims to have constructed more than a dozen replica Batmobiles, according to Shanghaiist.

The Tumbler, which cost Li and four of his friends roughly 70,000 yuan ($11,000) and took two months to build, is constructed out of 10 tons of scrap metal.

The completed replica is only for static display and does not have an engine or functional steering. However, the model’s spartan interior does have a driver’s seat and steering wheel.

Demand for the display Tumbler is high. Local business owners are lining up to rent the rolling publicity stunt for $US1,600 per day. According to an interview with Sina, the owner claims that the Tumbler is generating about $US10,000 to $US11,000 a month in revenue.

More importantly, Batman fans can buy a replica Tumbler of their own for around 100,000 yuan ($16,000).

For reference, here is the actual Tumbler arriving at the European premiere of “The Dark Knight.” Can you tell the difference?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.