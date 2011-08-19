China Lays Down The Law, Won't Allow NBA Players Into Basketball League This Fall, Says Report

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org and commons.wikimedia.org

China has become a buzzed-about destination for NBA stars looking to go overseas if the lockout persists into the fall.But a report from the Chinese website sports.163.com (via Hoops Hype), says that the Chinese basketball league will not allow players under contract with NBA teams to play for its teams during the lockout.



That means Kobe, Dwight Howard, and others will have to look elsewhere if they want to pocket cash while the NBA remains in limbo.

No word on the reason for China’s decision.

But we can speculate that these NBA players would essentially be slumming it with Chinese teams, and would jet back to the States once the lockout ended. So that isn’t exactly the ideal situation for the teams.

