China Bans YouTube, Again

The Chinese Government has completely shut off access to YouTube (GOOG), Reuters is reporting (and the NYT confirms.)



Access to YouTube has been spotty for weeks in the Middle Kingdom, with Chinese censors taking down the video site earlier this month ahead of a one-year anniversary of Tibetan Independence protests. China has also been scandalized by the popularity of the “grass-mud horse” viral video, a pun that translates roughly as “f**k your mother” (youtube video, translation nsfw) and contains anti-censorship themes.

In a statement, a Chinese government spokesman says: “Many people have a false impression that the Chinese government fears the Internet. In fact it is just the opposite.”

No word yet on when or if YouTube will get turned back on, but a permanent ban on YouTube would be a significant policy shift by the Chinese.

