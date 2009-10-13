China Bans Outside Investment In Its Gaming Industry

Nicholas Carlson
  • China bans investment in its gaming industry [PaidContent]
  • Start your car and turn on your heater with the iPhone [VentureBeat]
  • Zynga trademarks FishVille [ISG]
  • Disney asks Steve Jobs to save the Disney Store [Gawker]
  • Facebook is hiring sales staff in Europe [IF]
  • Sick Lazard CEO learns from Apple’s mistakes [WSJ]
  • Bings gains share of search ad dollars [Ad Age]
  • Tyra Banks is the top-earning woman in prime time [MSNBC]

