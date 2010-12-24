China Bans Media From Saying "NBA"

Photo: AP Images

China has banned publishers from overusing English words and acronyms, NBC reports. One acronym specifically mentioned in the ban is “NBA.”The General Administration of Press and Publication is urging people to use the 10 character Chinese equivalent instead.



“Such abuse of language … destroys the harmonious and healthy cultural environment and causes an unhealthy social impact,” he said.

While the ban undermines David Stern’s insistence that basketball is a universal language, perhaps China can use all the resulting cultural health to cure Yao Ming’s aching feet. (Sorry Yao).

