China Will Ban Government Officials From Buying The Fancy Foreign Cars They Love

Photo: mldk via flickr

China is planning to pass a rule that would require government officials to stick to purchasing locally made cars, according to the Wall Street Journal.The “Buy China” rule comes after slowed growth and greater competition in the market, which poses a problem for the local car industry.



Last week, China’s Minister of Industry and Information Technology posted a list of 412 cars–none of which were foreign models–that are likely to be approved for government officials’ use, according to the WSJ. Currently, the most popular model among government officials is the Audi A6, half of which are sold in China.

The “Buy China” effort is more symbolic than anything, because of the 14.5 million cars purchased in China last year, cars bought by government agencies made up less than 5 per cent of annual auto purchases in the country.

But the rule could make a difference in the PR department, considering how often we’ve seen Chinese citizens lambast government workers with lavish spending habits.

Remember the local government office worker’s spending spree in Macau, and the case of 20-year-old Guo Meimei, who posted photos of her cars and purses online and created a scandal for China’s Red Cross?

