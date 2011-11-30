China Announces An Advertising Regulation That Would Only Happen In A Communist Nation

Photo: 马彪的初恋 / Youku

China announced an advertising regulation this week that would only happen in a communist nation.Beginning in 2012, all advertisements will be banned from Chinese television drama in order to preserve the integrity of shows, according to China Daily.



China’s State Administration of Radio, Film, and Television said, “the move will help TV dramas develop in a scientific and healthy manner, and spur the TV channels to put people first and improve their public service.”

See in a communist country, television is the preeminent means of propaganda, and the government has the authority to issue this kind of regulation.

Recently the government also limited networks to only a few hours of trashy TV shows every day.

Still there is an advertising industry in China, and it may suffer from these regulations. Chinese TV ad expenditures will likely exceed $31.4 billion, according to GroupM, the world’s largest media investment group.

