China's Banks Are Getting Ready For A Debt Implosion

Chinese banks are seeing the writing on the wall in terms of the debt they have accumulated, and they’re taking measures to protect themselves.

The Bank of China is planning the biggest sale of shares ever — $US6.5 billion to offshore investors, says Bloomberg.

It’s all in an effort to create a capital cushion.

China’s banking system has piled up the most bad loans it’s had since the financial crisis, and the banks themselves are preparing for the moment those debts collapse.

Especially in corporate and property sectors, things are looking dire.

Lets tackle the corporate sector first. Last month, Morgan Stanley released a report saying China’s corporates took on 5.4 times more leverage than ever before in the first half of 2014, bringing leverage up to levels unseen since 2006.

And it hasn’t stopped. Short term lending to corporates rose to $US26.8 billion in September, from $US11.2 billion in August. Long term lending hit a four month high of $US45.9 billion dollars in September, up from $US39.3 billion in August.

This lending comes amid a big effort to cut costs among Chinese companies. They know a cash crunch is coming as the PBOC maintains that it will not take major measures to stimulate the economy.

Meanwhile, profit margins have been thinning for a some time and China’s producer price index has deflated 6.7% in the last 36 months.

To Societe Generale analyst Wei Yao, this just adds fuel to China’s debt fire.

“China’s debt problem lies with the corporate sector, and so PPI deflation can cause more damage to debt dynamics than CPI deflation. The cure should be capacity consolidation and debt restructuring, rather than another stimulus package targeted to boost investment demand,” she wrote in a recent note.

In terms of the property sector, that debt restructuring could be coming whether the government initiates it or not. Last week the industry was rocked when $US20 billion development company, Agile Property Holdings canceled a $US360 million share offering. Then the company’s Chairman, billionaire Chen Zhuolin, disappeared.

Zhuolin has since been found and placed under house arrest. His family has pledged to support the company as its struggles with debt repayments.

But that — coupled with the March collapse of Zhejiang Xingrun Real Estate Co. under $US571 million in debt — has investors spooked. Regulations around home purchase financing has been loosened a bit, but not on a large scale, and analysts think the measures that have been taken may not be felt until early next year.

So banks have plenty of reason to worry right now, and they aren’t the only ones. Chinese foreign reserves declined more than ever before in the 3rd quarter.

It’s a sign that investors are seeing slowing economic data — like September’s awful industrial production flashback to 2008 — and moving their money elsewhere.

