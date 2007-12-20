China Bails Out Morgan Stanley

What do you do when you’ve gambled away billions in idiotic mortgage bets? Run to China with your hand out. In a situation that mirrors that of the U.S. macro economy (they lend, we spend), Morgan Stanley shareholders have paid for the firm’s gambling losses by taking 10% dilution in the form of a Chinese rescue.

What a disaster! Good thing one person at Morgan lost her job. And how nice of CEO John Mack, who accepts “full responsibility,” to not take a bonus this year.

