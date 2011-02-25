China Is Building The Biggest Resort Ever In The Caribbean

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of BAHA MAR

China is getting ready to open the biggest resort the Caribbean has ever seen: The 1,000 acre Baha Mar.The Bahama mega resort, which is funded by the Export-Import Bank of China, is scheduled to open in late 2014. It will be built by the China State Construction Engineering Corp at a cost of $3.4 billion, according to CNN.

Baha Mar will feature a 100,000-square-foot casino, a retail strip, a Jack Nicklaus Signature championship 18-hole golf course, a water park, three spas and several hotels.

The resort will take up 3,000 feet of beach

An aerial view of the resort layout

Gorgeous beachfront views

The casino

Feel like your in Venice on a gondola ride down the river

One of the hotels

Restaurant area

Another hotel

Tropical feel even indoors

Now see what China wants to do in its own country...

Check Out The Rundown City China Wants To Turn Into A World Financial centre >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.