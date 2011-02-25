China Is Building The Biggest Resort Ever In The Caribbean

Photo: Courtesy of BAHA MAR

China is getting ready to open the biggest resort the Caribbean has ever seen: The 1,000 acre Baha Mar.The Bahama mega resort, which is funded by the Export-Import Bank of China, is scheduled to open in late 2014. It will be built by the China State Construction Engineering Corp at a cost of $3.4 billion, according to CNN.



Baha Mar will feature a 100,000-square-foot casino, a retail strip, a Jack Nicklaus Signature championship 18-hole golf course, a water park, three spas and several hotels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.