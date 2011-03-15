China's favourite Card Game Overtakes America's favourite Game In Vegas

Baccarat revenue has passed blackjack for the first time in Vegas, according to the Las Vegas Sun.



The significance is that baccarat is hugely popular in China and is the favourite game of high rolling Chinese tourists.

Baccarat revenues has grown by $280 million since 2007, peaking at $1.2 billion last year.

Blackjack has declined by 31 per cent since 2007.

The top money winner is still slot machines, which generated nearly $2 billion in revenue last year.

