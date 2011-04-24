China's Most Powerful People All Want The Same German Car

Photo: puuikibeach on flickr

The Volkswagon Group has been killing it in China ever since a black Audi A6 became the most-prized car for government officials and company bosses.Half of Audi A6s are sold in China, according to research firm Dunne & Co.. Altogether Audi posted a record first quarter in China, with sales up up 18.2 per cent and 51,951 cars sold.



The AFP’s D’Arcy Doran describes the fervor at the Shanghai auto show:

“Many Chinese people like the Audi car a lot,” Xu said, after testing the back seat, where the 50-year-old entrepreneur plans to ride most of the time. “It looks very beautiful, magnificent. I am going to buy a black one.”

“In China, Audi is considered to be officials? favourite car,” another 50-something Chinese executive said after his office manager snapped a photo of him behind the wheel of the A6.

“The streamlining, the design, the space are all very good so Chinese officials started to drive this car very early. I am going to buy one,” he said. He declined to give his name, but said he was “from a Fortune 500 company”.

