Kickass Photos Of China's Anti-Terror Kung Fu Army

Armed police officers rush out of an armoured vehicle during an anti-terror drill under the scenario in which terrorists had attacked a chemical storehouse and took some hostages in China's eastern metropolis Shanghai Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2004. The comprehensive exercise, which is staged to test the emergency services' reactions in a simulated terrorist urban attack, is the first of its kind ever held in Shanghai, Xinhua news agency said. (AP Photo/Xinhua, Chen Fei)