Kickass Photos Of China's Anti-Terror Kung Fu Army

Photo: AP
China let AP photographers in on an impressive show of military force, late last week.The Beijing Municipal Security Bureau practiced advanced martial arts with various weapons. All of it is a clear sign of heavy domestic spending — the kind you don’t find in America.
Someone should warn Chuck Devore.
SWAT members of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau stand in formation after conducting a joint anti-terrorism and riot control drill with a special unit of Chinese paramilitary police at a training ground on the outskirts of Beijing Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. The drill was performed to show the capabilities of China's special police forces in maintaining the social stability of the capital and in counter-terrorism and anti-riot operations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
SWAT members of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau march in formation after conducting a joint anti-terrorism and riot control drill with a special unit of Chinese paramilitary police at a training ground on the outskirts of Beijing Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
SWAT members of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau perform basic combat moves during a joint anti-terrorism and riot control drill with a special unit of China's paramilitary police force at a training ground on the outskirts of Beijing Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. The drill was performed to show the capabilities of China's special police forces in maintaining the social stability of the capital and in counter-terrorism and anti-riot operations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
SWAT members of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau perform during a joint anti-terrorism and riot control drill with a special unit of Chinese paramilitary police at a training ground on the outskirts of Beijing Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. The drill was performed to show the capabilities of China's special police forces in maintaining the social stability of the capital and in counter-terrorism and anti-riot operations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
A wall is struck by a missile fired by Chinese paramilitary police during a joint anti-terrorism and riot control drill with SWAT members of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau at a training ground on the outskirts of Beijing Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. The drill was performed to show the capabilities of China's special police forces in maintaining the social stability of the capital and in counter-terrorism and anti-riot operations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
SWAT members of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau uses a step ladder to smash the window of a hijacked bus during a joint anti-terrorism and riot control drill with a special unit of China's paramilitary police force at a training ground on the outskirts of Beijing, China, Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. The drill was performed to show the capabilities of China's special police forces in maintaining the social stability of the capital and in counter-terrorism and anti-riot operations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
SWAT members of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau storm a hijacked bus during a joint anti-terrorism and riot control drill with a special unit of China's paramilitary police force at a training ground on the outskirts of Beijing Thursday, Sept. 23, 2010. The drill was performed to show the capabilities of China's special police forces in maintaining the social stability of the capital and in counter-terrorism and anti-riot operations. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Armed police officers rush out of an armoured vehicle during an anti-terror drill under the scenario in which terrorists had attacked a chemical storehouse and took some hostages in China's eastern metropolis Shanghai Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2004. The comprehensive exercise, which is staged to test the emergency services' reactions in a simulated terrorist urban attack, is the first of its kind ever held in Shanghai, Xinhua news agency said. (AP Photo/Xinhua, Chen Fei)
Armed police officers rush out of an armoured vehicle during an anti-terror drill under the scenario in which terrorists had attacked a chemical storehouse and took some hostages in China's eastern metropolis Shanghai Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2004. The comprehensive exercise, which is staged to test the emergency services' reactions in a simulated terrorist urban attack, is the first of its kind ever held in Shanghai, Xinhua news agency said. (AP Photo/Xinhua, Chen Fei)
