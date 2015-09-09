China announces tax breaks for long-term stock investors

Fresh from announcing plans to introduce market circuit breakers to quell increasingly-wild intraday swings, Chinese policymakers have announced further measures to calm the nation’s stock market overnight, implementing new tax breaks for long-term investors.

Chinese investors holding a stock for more than one year will be exempted from a 5% dividend tax from Tuesday, reported the state-run People’s Daily newspaper citing a joint statement from the nation’s ministry of finance, taxation authority and securities regulator.

While long-term investors will be rewarded, short term investors will not.

“Those who have held a stock for one month or less will have to pay 20% of the dividend they receive as income tax when they sell the stock,” said the report, adding “people who have held a stock for over one month to one year will have to pay a 10% dividend tax when they sell the stock”.

According to the People’s Daily, a well-known government mouthpiece, the move is part of the government’s efforts to promote long-term investment following a stock market rout since mid-June, something that has seen the benchmark Shanghai Composite index fall by close to 40%.

While it’s unlikely that the news contributed to the sharp late-day rally seen on Tuesday – the news was known from the start of trade when stocks were initially wallowing in the red – this is clearly another attempt from the government to stymie recent market volatility.

Whether it works is of course another question. Holding stocks for the long term to receive a miniscule tax discount may not seem palatable for many investors – just ask those who are still holding stock purchased on the June 12 market high this year.

You can read more here.

