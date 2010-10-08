China Already Furious At Nobel Peace Prize Choice, Calls It An "Obscenity"

Well this was totally predictable. Just as soon as the Nobel Prize Committee awarded this year’s Peace Prize to dissident Liu Xiaobo, China has responded angrily, calling the prize an “obscenity,” according to Reuters.



It also says the award will damage Sino-Norway relations.

Again, with China already feeling a lot of heat from all corners (Japan, the US, the EU, the IMF, etc.) this only ratchets up the pressure.

