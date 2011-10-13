China And Vietnam Just Signed A Deal To End Their South China Sea Feud

Hoping to avoid further maritime conflicts, China and Vietnam seem to have come to an arrangement over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.



According to Stars and Stripes, the official Xinhua Chinese News Agency said Wednesday that a six-point agreement has been signed by China’s Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Zhijun and his Vietnamese counterpart Ho Xuan Son.

The agreement lays out a plan for meetings between the countries every six months and the establishment of a hotline to deal with possible flare ups.

China and Vietnam have competing claims on the areas oil and gas reserves along with Brunei, Taiwan, Philippines, and Malaysia.

