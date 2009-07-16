China And US Spending $15 Million On A Joint Research Project

The world’s two biggest polluters are teaming on researching clean technology.

China and the United States will spend $15 million for research centres where engineers and scientists will work on cleaner coal, more efficient buildings and better vehicle technology. Each country will get its own centre.

This is mostly a symbolic move. With such a tiny amount of money, it’s difficult to see how much these research centres will get done.

It would be much more useful if China would undo its protectionist leanings on clean projects like wind turbines. Likewise, it will be more constructive if the US strips out protectionist language from the climate bill.

But, these baby steps are all we’re getting for now.

