China And U.S. Engaged In Secret Climate Deal Talks

It looks like the U.S. and China are ready to agree on a climate change pact. In the final months of the Bush adminstration “backchannel” negotiations were conducted with China, the Guardian is reporting.



The negotiations went so well, the paper reports, that there was a draft agreement in place by March, but it wasn’t signed. The theory is that the new adminstration wasn’t ready to immediately sign up.

From the Guardian: “My sense is that we are now working towards something in the fall,” said Bill Chandler, director of the energy and climate programme at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, and the driving force behind the talks. “It will be serious. It will be substantive, and it will happen.”

The key points of their agreement include, cutting carbon emissions 20% by 2010, working together on new technology like fuel efficiency and carbon capture, and signing up for a climate change deal in Copenhagen.

