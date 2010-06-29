China And Taiwan Sign Monumental Trade Pact, Charging Even Closer Towards Economic Union

China and Taiwan signed a ground-breaking trade pact today, which will integrate Taiwan even further into the mainland’s economy.



The pact will remove many of the trade disadvantages Taiwan has suffered relative to other Asian competitors such as South Korea and Southeast Asia.

Overall, the terms of trade appear overwhelmingly favourable to Taiwan:

The Economist:

While Taiwanese negotiators did not get everything they asked for—PVC and polyethylene, important Taiwanese exports, were left out after months of wrangling—the terms of the deal still seem remarkably sweet for Taiwan. The 539 categories of Taiwanese exports are worth $13.8 billion, while Taiwan in turn will reduce tariffs for only 267 categories of Chinese exports, worth $2.9 billion. What is more, China has gone beyond its World Trade Organisation (WTO) requirements by dropping tariffs on various Taiwanese agricultural and fishing products, and Chinese negotiators said they would never push Taiwan to return the favour.

Note this trade zone integration comes after direct air and sea links were established between the two countries back in December 2008.

Moreover, this agreement is not just about trade with China. The Taiwanese government’s China-friendly approach to cross-strait trade aims to help Taiwan win free trade agreements with other nations around the world, from which it has so far been excluded due to complaints from its massive neighbour. China may now be more willing to let Taiwan integrate more closely with other nation’s economies.

Yet while the deal is a clear economic victory for Taiwan, China will consider it a clear political victory.

The push for this trade pact comes from Taiwan’s ruling Kuomintang party, but there’s still substantial opposition to the pact in Taiwan, via the opposition Democratic People’s Party and Taiwan Solidarity Union, who are both pushing for a public referendum on the matter.

China’s hope is that the resultant economic benefits from lower trade barriers will soothe anti-China sentiment and make Taiwan even more dependent on the mainland’s economy. Forge an economic union in the short-term and political union should follow in the longer-term, so goes the thinking.

Thus the pact’s organisers are keen to allay the concerns of Taiwan’s vast small and medium business population, who fear their companies will be threatened by cheap Chinese imports and are less receptive of free trade than Taiwanese conglomerates. Supporters are hence deflecting legitimate fears of increased competition by enticing business owners with the prospect of substantially increased business opportunities:

Taipei Times:

Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) Chairwoman Lai Shin-yuan (賴幸媛) yesterday dismissed criticism that an ECFA would only benefit conglomerates, saying the agreement would also benefit small and medium-sized companies and traditional industries.

The “early harvest” lists of goods and services that will enjoy preferential tariff treatment under an ECFA will bring substantial demand for industries such as automobiles and machine tools, Lai said.

She said the machine tool industry would likely see 20 per cent growth in orders and a 10 per cent increase in employment every year.

Still, despite the long-term political ramifications, we think the move is a positive for Taiwan, China, and the region.

Economic efficiency is in the business sector’s interest, and nothing promotes peace like economic integration. On the political front, we also believe that the long-term result won’t necessarily turn out as mainland Chinese planners may intend. Integration with Taiwan won’t merely bring additional Taiwanese technology and investment into the mainland, it will further expose mainland Chinese to Taiwanese political ideas and provide a clearer picture of an alternative Chinese national model. Thus it could easily be the case that smaller Taiwan has a larger effect on the political beliefs of the mainland than vice versa. China opens pandora’s box ever wider, from its anti-democratic perspective, each time it deepens ties with Taiwan. Thus all things considered, the pact is great news. Cheer it.

