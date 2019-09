After rought action on Monday, China and Japan bounced back, perhaps nipping a downwards spiral in the bud. Shanghai ended up 1.4% — a far cry from the 5.8% it lost on Monday, but at least it’s something — while Japan’s Nikkei ended up just .16% after choppy trading.



US futures are looking good too.

Maybe it was just a one-day breather.

