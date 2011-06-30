POLL: Chinese Enjoy Shopping More Than Twice As Much As Americans

Photo: www.flickr.com

The 1.3-billion Chinese consumer market has arrived, at least psychologically.A poll by Harris Interactive found that 79% of Chinese enjoy shopping for clothes, and 42% of Chinese bought clothing within the past week.



By contrast only 39% of Americans enjoy shopping for clothes, and only 18% made a clothing purchase in the past week.

Indians love shopping even more than China, with 92% enjoying clothes shopping and 44% making a purchase in the past week.

Time’s Brad Tuttle speculates on the thrill of having disposable income for the first time:

[O]ne might theorize that, human nature being what it is, whenever something is new, it’s more exciting and enjoyable. What with the economies in China and India booming in recent years, for the first time ever huge populations have found themselves with that rarest of treasures: disposable income. And, as anyone who can recall his first paycheck can attest, it’s a lot more fun spending money the first time you’re able, rather than the tenth or 3,000th time. Disposable income is never more fun than when you’ve previously never had the option to dispose of it however you please.

