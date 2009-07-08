China And India Don't Want To Stop Polluting

Obama starts pressing on the Senate to pass the climate bill. [Greenwire]

The Senate Environmental committee hearing on the bill was filled with grouchy debate. [Greentech Media]

Grid parity for solar–sooner, not later, so long as the government helps out. [Environmental Capital]

Nuclear compromises made for the climate bill. [Guardian]

Natural gas ETF UNG runs out of shares. [Energy Source]

NRG rejects Exelon’s takeover bid.

Gordon Brown and Nicholas Sarkozy argue for oil regulations. [WSJ]

Oil demand doesn’t bounce back until 2013 says OPEC. [CNBC]

Goldman and Morgan Stanley screwed by new oil rules. [Bloomberg]

The Kyoto Protocol was flop, so why are we doing it all over again? [BBC]

96 forms, 3 years, 1 million dollars. That’s what it took Beacon Power to get a DOE loan guarantee. [Bloomberg]

China and India aren’t so much interested in cutting back their emissions. [Reuters]

Oil markets futures is a farce. [Jim Cramer]

Oil speculators under fire. [WSJ]

