China And India Don't Want To Stop Polluting

Obama starts pressing on the Senate to pass the climate bill. [Greenwire]
The Senate Environmental committee hearing on the bill was filled with grouchy debate. [Greentech Media]
Grid parity for solar–sooner, not later, so long as the government helps out. [Environmental Capital]
Nuclear compromises made for the climate bill. [Guardian]
Natural gas ETF UNG runs out of shares. [Energy Source]
NRG rejects Exelon’s takeover bid.
Gordon Brown and Nicholas Sarkozy argue for oil regulations. [WSJ]
Oil demand doesn’t bounce back until 2013 says OPEC. [CNBC]
Goldman and Morgan Stanley screwed by new oil rules. [Bloomberg]
The Kyoto Protocol was flop, so why are we doing it all over again? [BBC]
96 forms, 3 years, 1 million dollars. That’s what it took Beacon Power to get a DOE loan guarantee. [Bloomberg]
China and India aren’t so much interested in cutting back their emissions. [Reuters]
Oil markets futures is a farce. [Jim Cramer]
Oil speculators under fire. [WSJ]
