All The Luxury Perks That Make China Airlines' New Premium Business Class A Traveller's Dream

For its new jets, China Airlines has given its premium business class cabin and its premium economy seating a luxury facelift. The new premium business class features 78-inch long lie-flat seats, wood-grain accents, and a state-of-the-art Panasonic in-flight entertainment system.

The first aircraft will start flying between Taiwan and Los Angeles soon.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

