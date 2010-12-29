China Now Has A Missile U.S. Aircraft Carriers Can't Defend Against

China’s new anti-aircraft carrier missile, capable of striking U.S. warships, now has “initial operational capability,” according to U.S. Admiral Robert Willard.



The missile uses satellites and unmanned drone aircraft to target ships, according to the FT.

The reasons the U.S. Navy is concerned about the missile are numerous:

It is indefensible, within range.

Its range stretches to the so-called “second chain of islands” meaning any U.S. carrier deployed near South Korean or Japanese bases is under threat.

Even if it’s not perfectly accurate yet, China can just launch more missiles in a single strike.

The total range of the Dong Feng 21D missile is 2000 KM, or 1,243 miles, according to Chosunilbo.

For the full details check on the FT >

Here are the threats the U.S. Air Force is really worried about >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.