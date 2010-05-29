China Triples Size Of African Equity Fund To $3 Billion

China’s Africa development fund is set to triple in size to $3 billion, according to China Daily.



The China-Africa Development Fund (CAD) targets investment projects on the African continent, including both industrial and infrastructure enterprises.

Specifically, the fund has been involved in the creation of a glass factory in Ethiopia and a power plant in Ghana. The fund has also been involved in the creation of “trade zones” in Egypt and Nigeria.

Eventually, CAD is to top out at a total of $5 billion.

Check out where China is investing in oil projects around the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.