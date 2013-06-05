China Adds More Mobile Subscriptions Than The Americas And Europe Combined

Mobile Insights is a daily newsletter from BI Intelligence delivered first thing every morning exclusively to BI Intelligence subscribers. Sign up for a free trial of BI Intelligence today.



[PDF] China Adds 30 Million Mobile Subscriptions In The First Quarter Of 2013 (Ericsson Mobility)



Ericsson Mobility reports that in the first three months of 2013, China added more mobile subscriptions than the entire Western Hemisphere and Western Europe put together. China saw 30 million net adds in the quarter. That means China accounted for a full 25% of new mobile subscriptions globally, and now has over 1.147 billion mobile subscriptions. Mobile penetration in the world now stands at 90%. Still, only 20% to 25% of those subscriptions are for smartphones, so there’s plenty of room for hardware growth. Download >Tablets Boost App Spending (Analysys Mason)

Smartphone owners with a tablet spend three times as much on apps as those who don’t own a tablet, a new study says. It also found that 53% of smartphones owners had never bought an app. (That percentage was substantially lower among iOS users, however.) The survey covered 6,600 respondents in France, Germany, Poland, Spain, the UK and the United States. Read >

10 Lessons From Steve Jobs That Every Marketer Must Learn (Dan Lyons/HubSpot)

Many are obvious: Find great mentors, turn your customers into evangelists, etc. Others are less obvious, such as the rejoinder to use pictures, and not words, to describe your products. The complete list is worth a read. Read >

Android Leads In U.S. Smartphone Sales, But Windows And iOS Grow Faster (Kantar Worldpanel ComTech)

Over the 12-week period through the end of April 2013, Google’s Android accounted for 51.7% of U.S. smartphone sales, while Apple’s iOS platform took 41.4% of sales and Microsoft’s Windows took third place with a 5.6% share. Despite Android’s lead, it grew its share of smartphone sales by only 1.4 percentage points compared to the same period last year. Meanwhile, Apple and Windows gained 2.3 and 1.8 percentage points, respectively. Read >

Segment.io Offers All-In-One App Analytics Solution (TechCrunch)

Developers will be able to select whether to turn on or off the services of some 25 app analytics providers from one interface without having to resubmit their apps to the app store. Read >

Apple Is Pushing Forward With Internet Radio Deals (New York Times)

Following on the heels of Google Play Music, Apple is building its own Pandora-like service. It’s not clear why so many companies are eager to build out Internet radio stations, as Pandora is not exactly wildly profitable or minting money, despite a large user base. Read >

Microsoft Is Cutting The Price Of Windows Software For Tablets (Bloomberg)

Hoping to boost its flagging share of the tablet market, Microsoft is lowering prices on the pre-installed Windows software for manufacturers, hoping the savings will be passed on to consumers. Microsoft’s share of the tablet market was 4% last quarter.

Vine Debuts On Android (TechCrunch)

Twitter’s popular six-second video sharing service came to Android yesterday. It now has 13 million users, even though it was previously only available on iOS. Read >

