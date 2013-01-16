Chinese State Agents Abducted This Young Man For Talking About Censorship

With its global economy and ostensible reform, China gets a pretty good rap — but just when the Communist country seems not so bad, a video like this pops up.



Max Fisher at The Washington Post points to this the German TV video that appears to show a young man being abducted for sharing his on-camera support of the reformist newspaper Southern Weekly.

From The Post:

The … paper is known to be more open than most Chinese media outlets, which tend to be tightly controlled by the Community Party. But when the paper’s editors protested that a Communist Party official had rewritten a New Year’s editorial calling for political reform into a propaganda piece for the party, the news set off a public backlash, with street demonstrations, Internet protests that blew up into a larger debate in China about media censorship.



