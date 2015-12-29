China is abandoning its one-child policy after more than 30 years; as of January 1st, 2016, China will allow two children per couple.

The policy was implemented in order to curb population growth, but it has had unintended consequences. Because of China’s traditional preference of boys over girls, the country’s demographics are now skewed, with 34 millions more men than women. As a result, there’s a surplus of bachelors and a shortage of potential brides.

The policy has been bad for women as well. A Chinese professor recently warned that social problems like rape and assault could worsen with a growing population of single men. In addition, women in China have been subjected to forced abortions to comply with the one-child policy for decades.

Under the new policy, couples will be allowed to have two children.

Story by Tony Manfred and editing by Stephen Parkhurst

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.