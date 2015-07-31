This abandoned Chinese island shows what the world might look like without humans

Shengshan Island is a completely abandoned island town in Eastern China — and it was captured on video by a visitor. All of the structures are still standing, now covered by ivy and other foliage. The island was once a bustling fishing village that was abandoned after its inhabitants discovered they could earn the same living on the mainland.

