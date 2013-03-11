No One Is Quite Sure Why Over 900 Dead Pigs Were Discovered In A Shanghai River

Photo: CCTV / Weibo

A report published in China Daily reveals that over 900 dead pigs were found in a river near Shanghai on Saturday afternoon.Perhaps even more alarming, local officials seem at a loss as to what killed the pigs, or even where they came from.



The dead pigs were found in the Songjiang River. While the river does provide drinking water for Shanghai, officials have said they don’t believe the water quality has been effected.

The pork industry in China is strategically important (the country even has a “pork reserve” to battle inflation), but there have been widespread concerns about water quality in recent years.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV has posted images of the clean up effort to Weibo.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.