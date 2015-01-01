China's 2014 Slowdown In 7 Charts

Elena Holodny
Chinese boy frownJason Lee/Reuters

China’s slowdown has been a huge economic story in 2014.

Even the latest data confirm that the Chinese growth is decelerating: the manufacturing sector is contracting and the housing market is cooling fast.

But to get a better sense of the big picture, it’s good to take a look at the year as a whole.

Bloomberg’s Tom Orlik tweeted seven charts that reflect what’s been going on in China over the last year, and what the future implications might be.

From falling property sales to monetary conditions staying tight to a booming stock market — check them out:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.