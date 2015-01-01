China's 2014 Slowdown In 7 Charts

China’s slowdown has been a huge economic story in 2014.

Even the latest data confirm that the Chinese growth is decelerating: the manufacturing sector is contracting and the housing market is cooling fast.

But to get a better sense of the big picture, it’s good to take a look at the year as a whole.

Bloomberg’s Tom Orlik tweeted seven charts that reflect what’s been going on in China over the last year, and what the future implications might be.

From falling property sales to monetary conditions staying tight to a booming stock market — check them out:

China 2014 in 7 charts (1/7). Surprise fall in yuan opens path to exchange rate liberalization pic.twitter.com/LYtqbdyHvc

— Tom Orlik (@TomOrlik) December 31, 2014

China 2014 in 7 charts (2/7). Falling property sales threaten to kick away foundation of growth pic.twitter.com/DIL2OychkF

— Tom Orlik (@TomOrlik) December 31, 2014

China 2014 in 7 charts (3/7): Policy makers resist siren song of stimulus – monetary conditions stay tight pic.twitter.com/2quCVaQGjV

— Tom Orlik (@TomOrlik) December 31, 2014

China 2014 in 7 charts (4/7): Beijing can brag on rebalancing – ‘old’ economy crumbles, ‘new’ economy robust pic.twitter.com/80GUeSOzrk

— Tom Orlik (@TomOrlik) December 31, 2014

China 2014 in 7 charts (5/7): Rising real borrowing costs prompt rate cut pic.twitter.com/R2tbLikJwq

— Tom Orlik (@TomOrlik) December 31, 2014

China 2014 in 7 charts (6/7): Equity markets cheer rate cut, despite zero impact on expected growth pic.twitter.com/0uyzhKu6Tr

— Tom Orlik (@TomOrlik) December 31, 2014

China 2014 in 7 charts (7/7): Still to do in 2015 – delever pic.twitter.com/L8J0tVtTM1

— Tom Orlik (@TomOrlik) December 31, 2014

