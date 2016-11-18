A chimpanzee named Surviga got to try out HTC’s Vive virtual reality headset in a video uploaded on Thursday.

He seems like he’s into it, looking around the virtual world, and swiping and waving his arms and grab things that aren’t there — a lot like humans usually do the first time they try virtual reality.

But towards the end of the video, he seems to be getting fatigued, which is also an issue when humans use virtual reality.

(Surviga isn’t a technology novice — he was briefly in a Google Android commercial before.)

What do you think? Is this chimp having a great time or a terrible time in virtual reality?



NOW WATCH: Elon Musk just unveiled something that could revolutionise how you power your home



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.