Chimerix Shares Surge After News The Company's Drug Is Being Used To Treat Ebola Patient

Chimerix shares were up as much as 10% on Tuesday after officials at The Nebraska Medical Center’s Biocontainment Unit said a patient is being treated with the company’s experimental drug brincidofovir.

In a statement, tweeted by CBS News, Biocontainment Uni director Phil Smith said, “After looking at the data on this drug, collaborating with the CDC and FDA and speaking with the patient and his family, we decided this was currently our best option for treatment.”

Chimerix shares also gained ground on Monday after the company announced that the FDA approved brincidofovir for potential use in Ebola patients.

Following the news that Chimerix’s drug was being used to treat patients on Tuesday, Tekmira Pharmaceuticals was down about 4%. Tekmira’s TKM-Ebola treatment has been used to treat patients, but supply has been limited.

Also on Tuesday, shares of Lakeland Industries, which makes hazmat suits, were up as much as 20% as a nurse in Spain became the first person outside of West Africa to contract the disease.

Here’s the full release from Nebraska Medical Center, via CBS News.

