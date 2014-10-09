Drug Stock Tanks After Ebola Patient Treated With Its Drug Dies

Shares of Chimerix dropped sharply, falling as much as 5% on Wednesday, after Thomas Eric Duncan, an Ebola patient who was being treated with the company’s experimental treatment, passed away.

A New York Times report from earlier today said that Duncan was being treated with brincidofovir, Chimerix’s experimental Ebola treatment, since Saturday.

On Tuesday, shares of Chimerix rallied after officials at The Nebraska Medical Center’s Biocontainment Unit said that another patient was being treated with the company’s experimental drug brincidofovir.

Over the weekend, Chimerix announced that the FDA approved the potential use of brincidofovir in patients with Ebola.

Following Wednesday’s news, shares of Tekmira, which is also developing a treatment for Ebola, were up 4%.

More to come …

