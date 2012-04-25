Tragic: Hedge Funder Robert Williamson Found Dead In Submerged Car

Photo: Wilmington Cares

B. Robert Williamson, managing director of hedge fund Chilton Investment Co, has died, Bloomberg reports. The 55 year-old was found submerged in a car off the coast of his homestate, North Carolina, where he was visiting.From Bloomberg:



His body was found April 22 in a car pulled from the Intracoastal Waterway near a boat ramp on Figure Eight Island, New Hanover County Sheriff’s Sergeant J.J. Brewer said. He had been reported missing earlier that day. Brewer said no foul play is suspected.

Williamson was the nephew of famed investor, Julian Robertson, and so naturally, a Tiger Cub. After spending 15 years managing portfolios at Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette, he was a managing director at Tiger Management LLC from 1998-2000.

He then founded his own fund, Williamson McAree, with Edward McAree, but it was forced to close in 2010 after facing significant losses. One month later, he joined Chilton Investments.

Founded by Richard Chilton in 1992, the fund had $8 billion in assets under management, and has offices in Stamford, New York, London and China.

Friends say that while Williamson was based in New York, he kept his Southern roots and charm. An alumni of University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, he is survived by his his mother, father, wife of 24 years and three children.

