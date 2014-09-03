An Enormous House Fit For A Silicon Valley Billionaire Just Sold For Nearly $US29 Million

An enormous estate in Hillsborough, California has sold for $US28.8 million, Curbed SF is reporting.

The 36,000-square-foot home is very castle-like, with Gothic doorways, art galleries, and 13 fireplaces.

Still, the house has all of the amenities you would expect from a modern mansion, including two swimming pools, tennis courts, and a high-tech home theatre.

The home was previously listed for $US48.9 million in 2011, and though it’s not clear who the owner is, some rumours have hinted that the seller was Robert Lent, cofounder of software company Ariba.

Regardless of the owner, this Silicon Valley mansion has to be seen to be believed.

The home sits on more than 6.2 acres of property in Hillsborough, one of the most affluent neighborhoods in Silicon Valley.

The six-bedroom home looks like a manor belonging in the English countryside.

Inside, ornate wood carvings line the walls.

And huge stone columns complete the Medieval feel.

The house has a total of 13 fireplaces, including the one in this living room.

There's another fireplace in the library.

This dining room is suited for more formal dinner parties.

But there's also this breakfast nook for everyday meals.

As well as this area off the kitchen, complete with a portrait over the fireplace.

There are plenty of options for hosting guests around the house.

There are several different patios to choose from, including this enclosed one.

There's also a large deck on the top of the house.

You can see much of the valley from here.

There's a total of five bedrooms in the main house, two of which are classified as master suites.

There's even an entire gallery with high ceilings and abundant light showing off works of art.

The futuristic home theatre, however, strays a bit from the theme.

The home gym is fully equipped with exercise gear and decorated with stained-glass windows.

There's also a lap pool nearby.

And a racquetball court for those looking for some friendly competition.

Outside, you'll find another pool and an accompanying guest house.

As well as an English rose garden that has its own maze.

If you venture beyond the garden, there's a tennis court to be enjoyed.

A gazebo is situated among the trees.

There's also a koi pond with even more chairs set out for lounging.

