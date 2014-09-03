An Enormous House Fit For A Silicon Valley Billionaire Just Sold For Nearly $US29 Million

An enormous estate in Hillsborough, California has sold for $US28.8 million, Curbed SF is reporting.

The 36,000-square-foot home is very castle-like, with Gothic doorways, art galleries, and 13 fireplaces.

Still, the house has all of the amenities you would expect from a modern mansion, including two swimming pools, tennis courts, and a high-tech home theatre.

The home was previously listed for $US48.9 million in 2011, and though it’s not clear who the owner is, some rumours have hinted that the seller was Robert Lent, cofounder of software company Ariba.

Regardless of the owner, this Silicon Valley mansion has to be seen to be believed.

