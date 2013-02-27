Chilling Video Of This Morning's Deadly Hot Air Balloon Crash In Egypt

Footage of the hot air balloon crash that killed 19 people outside Luxor, Egypt today has emerged on an Al Jazeera station.



Posted to YouTube, the chilling video begins with a view of the wreck, from another balloon. Then it shows the crash in its entirety, ending with the fiery balloon basket’s free fall to the ground, from several hundred feet in the air.

The fire was caused by a leak in a gas cylinder, according to the Guardian. Only one passenger and the Egyptian pilot survived.

Here’s the video:



