Where every major character ended up on the final instalment of Netflix's 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina'

Diyah Pera/Netflix Gavin Leatherwood and Kiernan Shipka on part of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for part four of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

The final instalment of “CAOS” centered on Sabrina Spellman (played by Kiernan Shipka) trying to put an end to the eight Eldritch Terrors, with the help of her friends and family.

Netflix‘s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” concluded with its fourth and final part, comprised of eight episodes and some surprising twists.

Part four of the series was released on the streaming service on Friday, wrapping up the story of teen witch Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) and the residents of Greendale.

The final instalment of episodes directly followed the events of the part three finale, in which Sabrina created a time paradox and Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle) unleashed the eight Eldritch Terrors.

Here’s where every major character ended up by the end of “CAOS.”

Sabrina Spellman died and went to “the sweet hereafter” after sacrificing herself to save everyone.

Netflix Kiernan Shipka on part four, episode eight of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Part four of “CAOS” began with Sabrina feeling lonelier than ever, especially after seeing her peers – Roz Walker (Jaz Sinclair) and Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch); Theo Putnam (Lachlan Watson) and Robin Goodfellow (Jonathan Whitesell); Nick Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood) and Prudence (Tati Gabrielle) – in relationships.

She went on two dates with guys from Baxter High and the Academy, but neither had a spark. Sabrina had chemistry with a new student named Lucas Hunt, but he got spooked by the strange activity in Greendale and transferred to Riverdale High.

At the end of episode two, Sabrina decided to use her magic to create the ideal boyfriend with the best traits from her exes: someone who’s “sweet and gentle like Harvey, but hot and wild like Nick.”

But she halted the plan because she finally accepted her status as a single person and needed to figure out who she was on her own.

During episode four, Nick told Sabrina he still had feelings for her and declared that they were “endgame.”

Sabrina juggled her romance woes with issues brought on by the time paradox, which resulted in two Sabrinas: Spellman (who stayed in the mortal realm) and Morningstar (who ruled as the Queen of Hell).

The existence of two Sabrinas led to disastrous consequences that came to a head during episode four.

To restore order and preserve the cosmos, Sabrina Morningstar travelled to a parallel Earth in the hopes of stopping the chaos. There, she narrowly escaped the Void through her magic mirror. But when she returned to Earth, she died in Spellman’s arms.

Overcome with guilt, Spellman realised that she couldn’t turn to any shortcuts to solve her problems. And to save the lives of billions of people, she had to make the ultimate sacrifice.

Spellman entered the Void and nearly contained its entirety in Pandora’s box, but her soul was pulled out by Ambrose (Chance Perdomo), Nick, and the aunties who were trying to save her.

Even though Morningstar died, they cleaned up the body and used it as a vessel for the soul of Spellman.

But by putting Spellman’s soul in the other body, the witches unintentionally sucked some of the Void into her. This led her to manifest parts of Void, causing things and people to randomly disappear around her – including Roz and Prudence.

To prevent further destruction, Spellman (in Morningstar’s body) exiled herself and went to the Mountains of Madness – where Faustus located her, promised to show her how to control the Void, and assured her that she could retrieve the vanished people with his help.

During the series finale, Sabrina said that the only way to get the Void out of her was to cut her body open and let it bleed out. As Zelda (Miranda Otto) reluctantly performed the sacrifice, Sabrina’s body became drained of blood.

She died at the same moment that Nick trapped the Void in Pandora’s box.

Then, everyone gathered at the Spellman mortuary for a funeral for Sabrina Spellman and Sabrina Morningstar. The two bodies (one of which Nick retrieved from space) were buried side-by-side and Sabrina found peace in the afterlife.

Nick joined Sabrina in the “sweet hereafter” after dying.

Netflix Gavin Leatherwood on part four, episode eight of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Throughout part four, Nick tried to win back Sabrina and prove that he could be redeemed after the events that transpired on part three of “CAOS.” He also revealed that what he and Prudence had was “fun,” but didn’t compare to his relationship with Sabrina.

To show that he was committed to Sabrina, Nick transferred to Baxter High so he could split his time between there and the Academy, just like her. He also joined the wrestling team as the captain.

Nick and Sabrina got back together during episode five and he was by her side as they continued to fight the Eldritch Terrors. He was especially helpful in the final episode, when he entered the Void and trapped the Eldritch Terror in Pandora’s box.

Nick’s joy was short-lived because, after returning from the Void, he realised that Sabrina didn’t survive.

During the final scene of the series finale, it was revealed that Nick went swimming in the Sea of Sorrows and was killed by the “wicked undertow.” So, he reunited with Sabrina in “the sweet hereafter” and they stayed together forever in the afterlife.

Harvey and the Fright Club saved his dad from ending up in Hell.

Netflix Ross Lynch on part four, episode six of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

On part four of “CAOS,” Harvey learned about his dad’s dark past as part of a metal group called Satanic Panic.

When Mr. Kinkle was a teen, he joined the group and they were visited one day by Lucifer (Luke Cook), under the guise of a talent scout. Lucifer told them to kill a virgin girl if they wanted a meteoric rise to fame, but Mr. Kinkle refused to be part of the plan, so he left the band.

After the homecoming queen named Peggy Lou Simcox was found dead, Mr. Kinkle told the girl’s parents that he suspected Satanic Panic had something to do with the death. The band was later found burned alive in a woodshed at the hands of Peggy Lou’s father and Lucifer sent them to Hell for letting him down.

Harvey unintentionally opened the gates of Hell and released Satanic Panic when he discovered his dad’s old guitar in the garage on episode six.

The metal group captured Mr. Kinkle and challenged the Fright Club to a Battle of the Bands competition in Hell. If Satanic Panic won, they’d achieve fame and burn down Greendale to get revenge, while Mr. Kinkle would take their place in Hell.

At the Battle of the Bands showdown, Harvey and the Fright Club performed “Time Warp” from “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” Sabrina also resurrected Peggy Lou, who showed up at the event and set Satanic Panic on fire.

Angry that things didn’t go his way, Lucifer disappeared from the scene and Mr. Kinkle was freed.

Roz learned that she’s a witch.

Netflix Jaz Sinclair on part four, episode one of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Roz’s cunning continued to be an asset as the Eldritch Terrors took over Greendale. On episode three, Mambo Michele Marie LeFleur (Skye P. Marshall) told Roz that she wasn’t a cunning woman – she was a “Weird woman.”

Mambo Marie used her powers as a voodoo priestess to enable Roz to see her grandma, who revealed that the Walker women were witches, but couldn’t use that word because they were Christians and witches were burned at the stake.

To protect themselves from meeting the same fate, they referred to themselves as cunning women.

Harvey didn’t initially react too well to the news (“Why does every girl I fall in love with turn out to be a witch?”), but he came around and voiced his support and love for Roz.

With her power as a seer, Roz joined Mambo Marie and Prudence to become the new Weird Sisters. Once teaming up, the trio maintained a psychic link to foresee the dangers of the Eldritch Terrors.

Elsewhere on part four, Roz and Sabrina became co-presidents of the Baxter High student body.

Roz also began working on music with Harvey, and Theo called them the John Lennon and Yoko Ono of Baxter High.

Theo’s relationship with Robin was tested, but they stayed together.

Liane Hentscher/Netflix Lachlan Watson and Jonathan Whitesell on part four of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

During episode five, Theo and Robin were visited by one of his friends named Moth, who urged Robin to leave the mortal realm for good and return to the fay realm with the hobgoblins.

Moth also told Theo separately that the more time Robin spent in the mortal realm, the more weakened he would become, and eventually, he wouldn’t be a hobgoblin anymore.

Because Theo didn’t want to be selfish and make Robin stay in Greendale for the sake of their relationship, he broke up with him.

By episode six, Theo came clean to Robin and said that he pushed the hobgoblin away because he was scared and knew it was unfair to ask him to stay in the mortal realm with him. In response, Robin said that all he ever wanted to do was stay.

Ambrose’s fears about the time paradox were correct, and as usual, his sensible attitude helped Sabrina face the Eldritch Terrors.

Netflix Chance Perdomo on part four, episode eight of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Ambrose’s knowledge and pragmatism were crucial in helping to eliminate the eight Eldritch Terrors: the Darkness, the Uninvited, the Weird, the Perverse, the Cosmic, the Endless, the Returned, and the Void.

He was the one who realised that in order to stop the Darkness, they had to go to the source of it, which was the mines. With his help and the assistance of the coven, both Sabrinas were able to trap the Darkness during episode one.

On the following episode, Ambrose used necromancy – plus the help of Roz and Harvey – to figure out what the second terror was.

When the third Terror took over Sabrina’s body and began turning her into a squid-human hybrid, Ambrose used his magic wand to cut open her stomach and trap the Weird. That didn’t work, but Ambrose came up with two more solutions that helped to eventually rid Sabrina of the parasite.

Ambrose also played a key role in episode four, when the imp of the Perverse completely warped reality.

And on episode five, his warnings about the time paradox were proven to be valid, as the fifth Terror threatened to tear apart the cosmos.

Zelda continued her role as the Directrix at the Academy.

Netflix Miranda Otto on part four, episode five on ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Most of Zelda’s time was spent at the Academy, spending late nights working there and reshaping the curriculum since they began worshipping Hecate.

On episode six, Zelda also learned the real identity of Mambo Marie, who she kissed at the end of part three.

Mambo Marie revealed that she’s actually named Baron Samedi, “a powerful Haitian Ioa, the almighty father of the Gede Ioa, the spirits of death and rebirth.”

With the arrival of the Returned (the seventh Eldritch Terror), Baron Samedi told Zelda that it was time to return to the underworld. Right before going back to the underworld, Baron Samedi showed his true physical form (played by Ron Selmour) to Zelda and disappeared.

Hilda married Dr. Cerberus.

Diyah Pera/Netflix Lucy Davis on part four of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Hilda (Lucy Davis) and Dr. Cee’s (Alessandro Juliani) wedding took place during episode two.

Fans didn’t get to see any moments from the actual ceremony, but most of the action took place during the reception.

There, Sabrina’s loneliness took over, as she gave a drunken toast and stumbled across the stage. The wedding reception also featured a performance by the Fright Club and the event was crashed by the second Eldritch Terror known as the Uninvited.

Hilda moved out of the Spellman home after getting married to Dr. Cee, but they returned to live with Zelda and “stick together” following Sabrina’s death on the finale.

Prudence finally got her revenge on Faustus.

Diyah Pera/Netflix Tati Gabrielle on part four of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Prudence’s desire to kill Faustus was fuelled by part three, in which Agatha was driven insane by Pan, killed Dorcas in her maddened state, and left to work with Faustus.

Prudence felt that she could have prevented the death of Dorcas if she killed him sooner, so her goal throughout part four was to not let anything get in the way of that desire.

During episode four, Prudence caught up to Faustus and stabbed him in the chest. But because Lilith previously gave him the mark of Cain, he couldn’t be killed.

To make him suffer and try to get answers out of Faustus regarding the Eldritch Terrors, she decapitated him and kept the head on a plate. He was later able to put the pieces of his body back together.

Prudence was also reunited with the original Weird Sisters, Agatha (Adeline Rudolph) and Dorcas (Abigail Cowen), during part four of “CAOS.”

Prudence got Agatha back from Faustus during episode four, but she remained in her maddened state. When Dorcas came back as one of the Returned during episode six, she forgave Agatha for murdering her, therefore curing Agatha.

After defeating the Eldritch Terrors, Prudence used a chainsaw to sever Faustus’ body and scatter the pieces across the four corners of the Earth so he wouldn’t be able to cause further trouble.

Lilith made a difficult decision in order to free herself from Lucifer.

Netflix Michelle Gomez and Luke Cook on part four of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Lilith (Michelle Gomez) found herself in a war with Caliban (Sam Corlett), the Prince of Hell, during part four of “CAOS.”

Because Caliban wanted to be King of Hell and didn’t want his status threatened by Lilith and Lucifer’s unborn child, Caliban cast a spell that was supposed to explode her innards. Instead, the spell fast-tracked Lilith’s pregnancy.

Under the protection of the aunties and the witches at the Academy, Lilith gave birth to a son, who she named Adam. After learning this, Caliban ordered the Plague Kings to murder Lilith and bring him the baby so he could kill the newborn himself.

Lilith killed Adam herself during episode five, because she would rather her son be dead than be raised by Lucifer.

Lilith thought she’d be free after that, but Lucifer chose to make her suffer rather than die. He cursed her with humanity, stripping her of her powers and banishing her from Hell.

Lilith’s guilt over her son’s death continued to haunt her and she wanted to stop the pain. With Caliban’s help, she got her hands on the Spear of Longinus, the only thing that could kill an immortal. Lilith’s plan was to use the spear to kill Lucifer, which would break his curse on her.

Just as Lilith was about to stab herself, Zelda stopped her.

On the series finale, Lilith stabbed Lucifer in his back twice using the spear and drank his celestial blood. Rather than kill him and end his suffering, she banished Lucifer from the Court of Hell and cast him out to wander the mortal realm.

Faustus opened his own church called the Pilgrims of the Night Church, to serve the Eldritch Terrors.

Diyah Pera/Netflix Richard Coyle on part four of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

As the preacher of this new church, Faustus spread the word about the eternal night and darkness that were going to take over. His followers included Agatha, Judith (Whitney Peak), Judas (Darius Willis), and the real Mary Wardwell.

On the series finale, Prudence, Agatha, and Roz figured out that Faustus was only helping Sabrina control the Void because he was in search of the remaining pieces of it. He intended to sacrifice Sabrina, then consume the power of the Void and use it for himself.

Sabrina’s friends and family tricked Faustus into believing they were giving him a box containing the Void. Instead, Faustus opened a decoy mystery box rigged with gunpowder, which made him go blind.

After Sabrina’s sacrifice, Prudence tore his body to shreds with the aforementioned chainsaw to put an end to his meddling.

