'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' star Gavin Leatherwood reveals the sneaky details fans don't get to see on screen and other facts about the hit Netflix series

Warning: There are major spoilers ahead for season three of Netflix’s “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.”

Gavin Leatherwood, who stars as Nick Scratch, spoke to Insider about filming the show and said the cast is very close on set.

“We’re all just kind of silly and pranksters and like to make each other laugh,” he said of his castmates.

Leatherwood also talked about the references in “CAOS” to another Archieverse show, “Riverdale,” and said he’d love if there was a crossover.

As for behind-the-scenes secrets, when Nick and Sabrina are covered in goo in season three, it’s actually molasses.

The third season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” (“CAOS”) is finally available to watch on Netflix, and star Gavin Leatherwood unpacked the latest episodes with Insider.

Season three of “CAOS” began with Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) going to Hell with her friends to get back Nick Scratch (Leatherwood), Sabrina’s warlock boyfriend who was sent there after the soul of Lucifer Morningstar (Luke Cook) was put in him at the very end of season two.

They were able to rescue him, but in exchange, Sabrina became the Queen of Hell. She also learned that being tortured and humiliated in Hell took its toll on Nick and he admitted that he wasn’t sure they could go back to the way things used to be between them, which lead him to break up with her.

Here are some things you didn’t know about the making of season three of “CAOS,” straight from Leatherwood.

To prepare for his more intense scenes, Leatherwood tried to better understand his character’s mindset by writing

Leatherwood told us that “it’s kind of hard to plan for what’s to come” because the cast members are given each script as they go along, rather than getting a full picture of their characters’ arcs. The stars also do table reads with the directors and producers prior to filming episodes, so they know how they want to approach scenes.

In Leatherwood’s case, he sometimes “watched other actors’ performances” or “journaled a lot about what [Hell] might be like for Nick” in order to prepare. He also “acted like a crazy person around my apartment,” which makes sense because during many of Leatherwood’s scenes from season three, he’s often seen lying on the floor in agony as Lucifer’s soul fights for dominance.

Because the actors work from episode to episode, ‘it was kind of a surprise’ for Leatherwood to see his character’s layers get pulled back further

Netflix Gavin Leatherwood and Kiernan Shipka on season three of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

“I knew that there was gonna be some sort of trauma and [showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa] and I talked about it before we finished part two,” Leatherwood told us. “I said, ‘You know, what’s it going to be like for Nick? Is he coming back? Is there some sort of duality with him and Lucifer?’ So there were conversations about it and possibilities, but nothing was really definite at that point.”

The actor added that although there were plenty of plot twists this season, he was most shocked by how Nick “continued to become multi-layered.”

“Just the complexity of Nick was really a fun surprise,” the actor said. “It was nice to see that. He had been this kind of a bad boy warlock and then was a bit more romantic on part two and a bit of a sidekick for Sabrina. Part three is just another curveball and it’s really fun to keep playing a character that’s dynamic.”

The goo that was splashed on Nick and Sabrina on episode 3 was made of molasses

Netflix Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood on season three of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

During the episode, the pair went to a carnival and checked out the tunnel of love. But their fun was short-lived when they got attacked by a rotting King Herod, who was angry at Sabrina for going to Riverdale and stealing his crown as part of a regalia challenge she was participating in.

Thankfully, Ambrose (Chance Perdomo) appeared just in time and cast a spell, causing Herod to explode right in front of them.

“You smell like pancakes and it is sticky and mosquitoes love it out there in the woods,” Leatherwood said of the molasses that was used for the goo in the scene. “It kind of stains your sheets for a couple of weeks, couple washes, and your bed smell like maple syrup. There could be worse things.”

Speaking of ‘Riverdale,’ Leatherwood ‘would love a crossover’ with the fellow Archieverse show

Netflix Sabrina visited Riverdale on season three of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Both “Riverdale” and “CAOS” are based on characters from the Archie Comics, and the latter show has mentioned the murder-filled town a few times. “CAOS” also includes plenty of other references, but season three saw Sabrina actually visit Riverdale, though she didn’t interact with any familiar faces.

“I think people would lose their minds over something like that,” Leatherwood said of a potential crossover. “Whether it’s a possibility is not really up to me, but I think it’s great.”

He added: “I think the little Easter eggs are wonderful. I mean, they’re just a town over, so they should be mentioned. I think Roberto really keeps things open, but I think he’s in a mindset right now that he wants to preserve ‘Sabrina’ as its own thing. But who really knows? Anything’s possible.”

Leatherwood says that ‘there’s always hope’ for Nick and Sabrina to get back together, but he’s got his own issues he needs to sort out

Netflix Kiernan Shipka and Gavin Leatherwood on season three of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Sabrina and Nick’s relationship has really developed over the past two seasons, and while they may be broken up for now, Leatherwood says that he thinks they could still have a future.

“I think Nick and Sabrina were a very good partnership – I think maybe more so than Harvey (Ross Lynch) and Sabrina because Nick’s talents lend themselves nicely to Sabrina’s world and her responsibilities,” Leatherwood said, referring to Sabrina’s human love interest. “Now, they’re left in a really tough place. Nick’s dealing with s—. He’s really going through it, so he’s not in a place where he’s ready for a relationship with that level of intimacy with Sabrina.”

‘CAOS’ might be dark and gory, but on set, the stars are ‘constantly having fun’

Netflix Lachlan Watson, Ross Lynch, Jaz Sinclair, and Kiernan Shipka on season three of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

“There’s honestly so much fun to be had and what fans don’t see is all of the gritty bits that really go into making a TV show,” Leatherwood said. “They see the beautiful, turned-out, finished version. There’s really a lot happening and a lot that goes into shooting.”

The actor also mentioned a moment that fans didn’t see from the first episode of season three, when Sabrina and her friends go to Hell in search of Nick.

“There’s a scene where Harvey and Sabrina and Theo (Lachlan Watson) and Rosalyn (Jaz Sinclair) are walking on the yellow brick road and they discover the Baxter High door and they’re surrounded all in black,” Leatherwood said. “I was peeking at them through the curtain on the other side while they were shooting behind them and looking at them from the other side. You just don’t expect little things like that happening. We’re all just kind of silly and pranksters and like to make each other laugh.”

Leatherwood said that he and his costars share ‘a lovely bond that is rare and special’

Netflix Jonathan Whitesell, Jaz Sinclair, Ross Lynch, Gavin Leatherwood, and Lachlan Watson on season three of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

Leatherwood admitted that he and his costars are “a bit exhausted” at the moment because they have been filming seasons three and four back-to-back for 10 months, and are almost near the end.

“We’re all really tight,” he said. “I honestly didn’t really know that until all the veteran actors have mentioned that, because this is my first big, consistent TV show that I’ve been working on. And it’s just brought up time and time again that this is really rare and special.”

He added: “We have hard days and we have great days and we’re all around each other for the good, the bad, and the ugly – and that really, really deepens the bond.”

His favourite episode to film was the one centered on the Hare Moon celebration

Netflix Miranda Otto, Gavin Leatherwood, and Lucy Davis on season three of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

The fourth episode of season three focused on Sabrina’s coven going to the woods to prepare for a ritual to hopefully restore their powers. Before bathing in the moonlight, they donned white clothing, sang, and feasted. This is also the episode when Nick and Sabrina got into a fight and he spoke about feeling violated and having “no control over his body and fate.”

“There were a lot of great things about that day,” Leatherwood told us, explaining that there were a lot of people, they filmed a musical number, “and we’re out in the woods and the weather is perfect, and it’s just beautiful where we shoot.”

“That was a big big part of it,” he said. “Also, just the challenge to play something aside from charming and flirting, it’s really rewarding to play with other colours and emotions. So that was probably the most fun day as an actor.”

Season 4 will address what’s going on with Nick and Prudence

Netflix Tati Gabrielle and Gavin Leatherwood on season three of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

During the season three finale, the two characters had a moment where they both bonded over feeling “alone.”

“Nick and Prudence have known each other for a long time,” Leatherwood said. “They have both attended the Academy [of Unseen Arts], they were in an open relationship with the Weird Sisters, and it was pretty lust-filled. But there is a familiarity between them and there’s definitely a bond between them. Prudence pokes fun at Nick and Nick pokes fun at Prudence, but I think beyond that, there is a connection between them and part four will answer where that goes.”

The next instalment will centre on a new threat and even more havoc

Netflix Richard Coyle on season three of ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.’

During the final scene of season three, Faustus Blackwood (Richard Coyle) finally opened the mysterious egg he found in Scotland and said that he unleashed “the beginning of the end … the end of the Spellmans … the end of all things.”

“I think it’s safe to assume that whatever is in that egg is very powerful and very dangerous,” Leatherwood told us. “The world and challenges and battles that have been had are definitely going to be elevated on part four. And we’ll see enemies that will make Lucifer seem a bit smaller.”

You can watch season three of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” on Netflix and watch the trailer in the video below.

