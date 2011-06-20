This Wireless Bluetooth Micro-Keyboard Connects To PCs, Smartphones, And Tablets

Photo: Chill Innovation

Chill Innovation has launched a unique keyboard that looks like a TV remote control.Designed for media geeks, the Chill KB-1BT support variety of devices including standard computers, HTPC (Home theatre PC) systems, tablet PCs, PDAs, and smartphones.



In short, you can use this micro keyboard with an iPad, iPhone, Android device, Symbian phone, Windows Mobile phone and even Playstation 3. How interesting!

Though it is quite small in size, it offer a fully functional LED-backlit 71-keys keyboard and an integrated touchpad for easy mouse navigation.

Furthermore, it is even equipped with an LED flashlight or laser pointer and several multimedia keys.

The Touchpad direction can even be rotated, so the keyboard can be held and operated with one hand like an ordinary remote.

The Chill KB-1BT Micro Keyboard comes with a small Nano USB Bluetooth Dongle with up to 10 meter range.

This post originally appeared at PClaunches.com.

