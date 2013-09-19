Chilli's Restaurants Will Soon Offer You A Tablet With Your Margarita

Chilli’s restaurants wants to become the ultimate techno-dining experience. The company this week announced plans to put a tablet on every table in all 823 restaurants nationwide.

The device, a 7-inch tablet made by Ziosk, will allow restaurant goers to order food and drinks, pay their bill and play games at the table. It will also ask for surveys/customer feedback, and let diners enroll in customer rewards programs.

This should be an interesting experiment. Is the world ready for tablet-enhanced dining? Are tablets ready to be used and abused at restaurant tables instead of laminated menus?

Chilli’s says the tablets will be on tables in the first half of 2014.

Here’s a closer look:

