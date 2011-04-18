ANOTHER ONE: chilli's Serves Alcoholic Mudslide To A Four-Year-Old

Following last week’s disaster at Applebee’s, another toddler has been served alcohol at a big chain restaurant!



More from CBS 2:

As CBS 2’s Susanna Song reports, Tyree Davis said she was having dinner with her daughter at a chilli’s at 1750 W. 119th St. in the Morgan Park neighbourhood around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, when her daughter’s chocolate shake got swapped with a mudslide alcoholic beverage, which contains vodka.

Davis said her daughter, Brooklynn Morris, 4, was later diagnosed with an alcohol overdose.

Brooklynn had three or four sips of the mudslide, and told her mother it didn’t taste good.

Davis said she tried it herself, and that is when she realised it was an alcoholic drink.

