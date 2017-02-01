The worst forest fires in Chile's history have now destroyed more than a million acres of land

More than a million acres of land have been ravaged by dozens of forest fires in the central-south regions of Chile.

Fires started mid-January 2017 and have been described as some of the worst the country has ever faced.

Firefighting planes arrived from Russia and Brazil to help combat the fires which have left several thousand people homeless. At least 11 people have been killed since the fires started.

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet said the origin of the fires remains unknown and that arson cannot be ruled out.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

