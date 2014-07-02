Chilean Soccer Player Gets A Tattoo Of His Shot That Was Inches Away From Beating Brazil

Chile lost to Brazil in penalty kicks in the Round of 16 of the World Cup on Saturday, but nearly took the lead with only one minute remaining in overtime on a shot from Mauricio Pinilla rattled the crossbar.

In the days following the loss, Pinilla’s taken on an interesting coping strategy. Yesterday, he tattooed the ball hitting the crossbar across his chest, according to Metro UK. Beneath the goal, the text reads “one centimetre from glory.”

And here’s a GIF of his near-glorious goal:

